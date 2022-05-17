adidas Headphones and Grammy-nominated recording artist Quavo have collaborated to release the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC Quavo, which combines personalized design, music, and sonic innovation. The headphone cover, which was created in conjunction with Quavo, features handwritten lyrics in silver from the rapper’s unreleased album “Cheat Code,” while the earphones feature “Quavo Huncho” and “Cheat Code” in the same silver writing. This limited-edition release follows Quavo and adidas Headphones’ first collaboration to launch the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC, which has since been updated.

On adidasheadphones.com, the official countdown to launch has begun, with limited quantities available worldwide on a first-come, first-serve basis commencing on Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m. EST.

Quavo was at the core of the creation process for the limited-edition earphones, made for those with an active lifestyle like himself. He is most known for being the vocalist of the legendary hip-hop/rap band Migos and his love of sports and basketball in particular.

Advertisement

“When working on my new album, I hand wrote lyrics on a note, which later inspired this collaboration and concept for the headphones,” said Quavo. “I’m excited to be teaming back up with adidas Headphones to offer my fans these limited-edition earbuds designed by me with style, sound and music in mind.”

The adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC is a fully equipped true wireless earbud designed to meet the rigors of training routines and everyday living head-on as a brand focused on sport and leisure. The game-changing earbuds have the following feature active noise canceling alongside passive transparency for both efficiency and safety, interchangeable ear tips and wings for a perfect fit, 20 hours of playtime, and on-and-off the field comfort for both sports and lifestyle needs.

“We are so excited to be continuing our partnership with Quavo on this limited-edition design that combines the ultimate audio experience in a customized look,” said Ella Renneus, Creative Design Lead at adidas Headphones. “Quavo’s eye for fresh design marries perfectly with our earbuds that fuse together innovation and the highest quality materials.”