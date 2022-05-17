May 14 in Miami will be forever known as Trina day. On Saturday, Trina was honored with the day, in addition to receiving the key to the city.

The moment happened at a block party at Northwest 15th Avenue between 63rd and 65th street according to HipHopDX. On hand to present the key to the city was Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“Miami product, Liberty City product — there are not enough words in the vocabulary to express our deep appreciation for everything you’ve done for this community,” Suarez said of Trina. “[For] never forgetting about this community — the one that loves you, will always love you, will always take care of you, and you’ve always taken care of us.”

Advertisement

It was our pleasure to give the Key To The City to @TRINArockstarr for her impact and legacy as a Miami artist.



Happy Trina Day! pic.twitter.com/neOR5dzDKy — Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) May 14, 2022

Congratulations to @TRINArockstarr on receiving a key to the city of Miami. #TrinaDay 💕 pic.twitter.com/urFSVd2L8P — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) May 14, 2022

Last month, Trina released a new single and video for “Clap,” which enlists rising superstar Latto. You can see the video below.