After a five-year hiatus from dropping new music, Hip Hop’s millennial heir Kendrick Lamar celebrated the release of his latest critically acclaimed LP, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, by taking his football skills to Ghana and taking on the Jamestown Boys in a game of street soccer.

Crowds and cameras followed the Compton native as he shuffled in the streets of Ghana, after that taking pictures with his teammates and competitors known locally as the Jamestown Boys.