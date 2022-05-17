Nike releases “Seen It All,” its latest global brand anthem, to coincide with its 50th anniversary, commemorating the strength of Nike’s past and the promise of its future.

Spike Lee, reprising his renowned role as Mars Blackmon, directs the picture. The film opens with Mars excitedly remarking on the epic sporting moments and iconic athletes of the previous 50 years, before moving on to Zimmie, a young, confident protagonist who embodies the raw optimism, pure energy, and limitless promise that can be found in the next 50 years of sport. More than 40 renowned athletes are featured in the commercial.

“At Nike, we have an innate desire to be better. Innovation is in our DNA. What sets us apart is how we express that culture of innovation – not just through the products we create, but also through our storytelling,” said DJ van Hameren, EVP and Chief Marketing Office at NIKE. “Our brand voice sparks global conversation and inspires us all to be champions for progress. During our first 50 years, Nike has been the champion of sport and athletes* everywhere, because we believe in the power of sport to move the world forward. As we look to our next 50 years, we will continue to innovate to serve the future of athletes* and sport.”

Giannis Antentokounmpo adds, “Together with Nike, we are collectively creating the future of sport for athletes everywhere. Sport is inspiring because it shows us that we’re all works in progress – whether you’re trying to be a better athlete or a better human.”

“Nike continues to expand sport for a new generation,” said WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu. “Programs like Nike’s Athlete Think Tank are why I’m proud to wear the Swoosh and why so many incredible athletes do, too. I’m excited by the promise of what’s ahead and the impact sport can have for future generations.”

Nike will make special content from the Department of Nike Archives (DNA), which houses some of the most famous objects from Nike’s first 50 years, available throughout May. Athletes from all over the world will receive an inside peek at DNA-curated content through a combination of digital storytelling and physical retail experiences.

Athletes in the spot include LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Andre Agassi, Giannis Antenokounmpo, Michael Jordan, Naomi Osaka, Tiger Woods, Bo Jackson, Sue Bird, Mia Hamm, Colin Kaepernick, and Ja Morant.