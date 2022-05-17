How do you stay up-to-date with sports news? There are various ways to keep track of the latest in the sporting industry, including signing up for newsletters, social media accounts, and listening to podcasts.

Sports podcasts have become increasingly popular in recent months as more sports fans turn to them to get the latest information. This is partly because, as compared to reading through newsletters or watching the news, podcasts provide an entertaining and engaging alternative to visual media, cutting on the amount of time spent on screen time. The current trend has also led to more podcasts opening up, with Worldstar Hip Hop being the latest. Worldstar Hip Hop has recently announced the opening of their new sports podcast Kiss & The Myst.

According to Worldstar Hip Hop, the main reason they started the podcast was to create a community of sports fans where everyone will feel at home. There are various types of sports, and sometimes it can be really hard to find all the latest information in one place. With Kiss & The Myst podcast, which will air on Worldstar Hip Hop, their focus is shining light on all types of sports and discussing what’s trending in the sports world.

The show is hosted by sports analyst and handicapper Mystic Zach Hirsch alongside celebrated rapper and sports enthusiast Jadakiss. Having been in the industry for years, their diversity and experience make them a perfect team.

Mystic Zach is one of the most trusted voices in sports, with a following of more than 1 million on Instagram. He has a decade of professional and proven experience under his belt working with some of the top sporting brands, including BetMGM and BetOnline.ag. Zach has had the opportunity of interviewing top athletes and even produced and directed two successful digital short films- Don’t Sleep on Jake with Jake Paul and Beyond The Ring: Bounty for WorldStar HipHop.

Jadakiss is a renowned rapper and avid sports fan. Jada has been in the music industry for more than three decades and has risen to become one of the biggest forces in the NY Hip Hop scene, with his songs attracting a lot of attention. He is a two-time Verzuz winner, and he recently had a chance to perform at Madison Square Garden in December, 2021 on behalf of the NY Knicks and debuted the Kith x Nike x NY Knicks Collection.

Mystic Zach and Jada say they have always had a deep passion for sports and music, and through their new podcast, their mission is to keep their listeners informed on all the happenings in the sports world. The two will be highlighting a number of sports, including football, basketball, and even horse racing, among others.

To give the audience a much broader view, Kiss & The Myst will also be having guest hosts. Jada and Zach say they have already spoken with their first guest and are finalizing all the necessary arrangements. The first guests to make an appearance on their podcast show will be rapper Dave East and NBA player Chris Brickley.