Babyface Ray may have a calm demeanor on the microphone, but he has no chill when making music. The Detroit rapper released his debut studio album FACE just four months ago. At midnight, Babyface Ray added eight extra tracks to his FACE album, bringing the total to 28.

Babyface Ray, who heavily contributed to the Midwest music wave, served as a poster boy when making motivational music. He uses his music to inspire listeners to seek financial freedom.

Since entering the rap game, he has held a significant presence, and he feels the momentum he’s gained will roll over in the summer. Ray took it to Twitter to express his confidence in his FACE deluxe album.

Advertisement

IM FINNA FUCK UP DA SUMMER 🌊 — The Wave (@babyfaceray) May 20, 2022

On the deluxe album, fans can hear Lil Yachty, Dj Esco, “Congratulations,” and more. Check out the FACE deluxe album below.