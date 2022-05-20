Chaka Khan is ready to release a new album, aligning with SRG/ILS Group for a new record agreement. The first project from the agreement will release this summer.

SRG/ILS Group founder/CEO Claude Villani stated, “Chaka Khan is a beacon of light in our industry. Her spirit and her vocals soar. It is a pleasure working with her on this next chapter. We’ve got a hot record here.”

In a statement to Billboard, Khan stated, “I’m very proud to be with SRG/ILS, a company that’s run by a real musician who understands that the needs of artists have been overlooked for years.”

The forthcoming project will be the first from Chaka Khan since Hello Happiness was released in 2019. You can learn more about SRG/ILS and the new partnership here.