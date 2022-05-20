Chris Browns Sends Congratulations Message to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on Instagram

Chris Brown, like the rest of America, now knows that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a healthy baby boy. Hitting Instagram, Breezy shared the prayer hand and heart emoji with the message “Congratulations.” Under the Congrats was a pregnant emoji, hinting at Rih-Rocky tandem.

Chris Brown congratulates Rihanna on welcoming her first child pic.twitter.com/1fk1oksCOE — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) May 19, 2022

Last month, Chris Brown has confirmed he has a new baby girl. Back in January, rumors circulated the “Iffy” singer fathered a daughter with model Diamond Brown. Hitting his Instagram story, Breezy celebrated his three-month-old daughter.

Awww! Chris Brown and Diamond Brown showing their daughter some online love for her 3 months ❤️🥰 (📸: @gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/lTIEuhFGrR — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 8, 2022

The Jasmine Brand spotted Diamond introducing the baby girl, Lovely Symphani Brown, on Instagram back in January.

“My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life,” Diamond wrote. “I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy..”

Brown fathered his daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman in 2015 and his son Aeko Catori with Ammika Harris in 2019.