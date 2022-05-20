The second Converse and Ibn Jasper collaboration incorporate Jasper’s conversational approach to style, which is steeped in his barbershop heritage – a communal hub where jokes, tales, and ideas are shared and exchanged – providing a distinct blend of skate style and traditional motorsports.

With a reinvention of the One Star that merges his love for motorsports and skateboarding, Jasper achieves his objective to stay honest and create art that inspires the heated dialogues found within the confines of barbershops around the world.

The Converse x Ibn Jasper collaboration Converse.com will release One Star in a limited global release starting May 20. You can see the images below.

