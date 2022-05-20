Last weekend, melodic hip-hop artist Mr. Chicken dropped his two-track EP ‘2 Piece’ featuring singles “Runnin” and “OTW 2 The Party.” He co-hosted a packed-out release party with fellow New Jersey native DJ Drewski. The two wowed the crowd by handing out actual boxes of chicken and a large styrofoam cup of juice. Manager Stragglife-Trav is credited for the event’s rollout; a move reminiscent of Diddy’s Big-Mac introduction of Craig Mac and Notorious BIG in the early days of BadBoy Records.

Screen Shot 2022 05 20 at 1.00.34 PM

Sponsored by Belaire, Mr. Chicken’s release party was captured by Hip-Hop photographer @KPShotit. In attendance were fellow artists Kocky Kai, Kayah Baby, Phresher, Jabar Hakeem, publicist Marie Driven, LA Jean, and influencer Ms. Hustle. At the end of the night, DJ Drewski remarked, “Mr. Chicken is an uber-talented artist with a strong work ethic and a humble personality. He’s up next, in my opinion.”

‘2 Piece’ is available on all streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Youtube, Spotify, etc. Check @Mr.Chicken out on instagram and give him a follow.

