J.Cole is pursuing his passion for hoops as the artist will play another season of professional basketball. J.Cole, listed as a guard standing at 6-foot-3-inches, will play in The Canadian Elite Basketball League this season.

The league took it to Twitter to announce the news. Cole will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. The season begins Wednesday.

Cole’s last appearance as a professional basketball player came in 2021 when he played with the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League. In his professional career, the rapper from North Carolina scored five points and recorded three assists and five rebounds. He played in three games at the BAL but left the tournament ahead of the playoffs due to family commitments. The Patriots finished fourth.

