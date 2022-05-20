The unexpected beef between Lil Wayne and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban appears to be over. Weezy’s right-hand man Mack Maine took to Twitter to say he had just gotten off the phone with the two and “It’s all love!!!”

Just got off da phone with @mcuban and @LilTunechi and IT’s ALL LOVE!!! 🙏🏾🤞🏾 — Mack Maine (@mackmaine) May 18, 2022

The war of words between the Hip Hop legend and the billionaire escalated after the Mavericks defeated Lil Wayne’s good friend Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in the NBA playoffs.

In one deleted tweet, Wayne appeared to threaten Cuban saying, “don’t make me get u smacked boy.”