Master P is officially a single man. According to TMZ, Master P has been split from his estranged wife for over 10 years. Now the divorce between P and Sonya Miller is finalized.

Sonya Miller filed for divorce from Master P back in 2013. In the past, the divorce was stated to have been handled outside of court in 2016. In 2021, Master P submitted documents to declare him legally single.

To the union of Master P and Sonya were nine children, one of which is Romeo Miller.



Now single, Master P can either look to turn to the streets or maybe back to sports? Back in April, he tossed his bid to Jeanie Buss about becoming an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement