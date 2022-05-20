All real Hip-Hop fans rejoice. Starting today (April 20), the solo music catalog of Prodigy of Mobb Deep will be available to all DPS and digital stores in its entirety, the Estate of the late rap icon announced.

Due to legal conflicts between the Estate, which the late artist’s family maintains, and his former associates, the famed MC’s work was taken from all streaming sites in 2019, depriving millions of admirers of the infamous MC’s solo efforts.

Prodigy is one half of one of the best Hip-Hop groups of all time, Mobb Deep. Alongside Havoc, the two made their debut in 1993 with Juvenile Hell, then returned in 1995, with the bonafide classic album The Infamous. The two stand as one of the most influential groups in rap history. Prodigy’s solo releases carried the same level of quality, throughout the H.N.I.C. saga and more.

Albums like H.N.I.C. and The Bumpy Johnson Album will once again be available for streaming on services like Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, and others, thanks to the management of L. Londell McMillan of The NorthStar Group and a new distribution deal with ADA, Warner Music Group’s independent services and distribution arm. The albums will also be available for purchase on the websites of all digital retailers.

“We are extremely thankful to all the fans for understanding the circumstances that our family had to professionally control at a time of grief, and for the kind words of encouragement we received from many of you” says a representative of the Estate. “We would also like to thank the community of hip hop artists who came together to help us assemble Prodigy’s last projects. The music belongs to all of you and we are glad we can make it available again and forever.”

Spotify will host a unique Fans First engagement on May 20 to commemorate the return of Prodigy’s music to the platform. Fans will get first access to exclusive merch. The estate has also mentioned new music releases. A new single, “You Will See,” will drop on June 10. The single introduces a new album, The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine.

“In life and death, Prodigy’s impact on the culture and music remains transcendent. It’s an honor to work with the Estate of my friend Prodigy, and others who knew and loved Prodigy, as we protect his legacy and return his catalogue back to the marketplace worldwide. So much more to come.” says Chairman of The NorthStar Group, L. Londell McMillan, Esq.

Cat Kreidich, President, ADA Worldwide, added: “Prodigy is a once-in-a-generation rapper. It’s hard to put into words the impact he had on the world – his sound completely changed the game and influenced so many that came after him. His legacy will live on forever through his music and we’re grateful his Estate has entrusted ADA to bring his iconic catalog back where it belongs – with his fans.”

On June 20, 2017, Prodigy passed after a lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia. While battling the disease, Prodigy managed to craft one of the most historic careers in rap history behind a special delivery, elite wordplay, and one of the most loyal fan bases in history. Prodigy had only released Chapter One of the trilogy named The Book Of Revelation a few months before his untimely death. The project, which is based on the teachings of philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, depicts how humans go through many stages and facts of life. Each chapter delves into a different aspect of defining life experiences. When studying the Book of Revelation, Prodigy thought about how politics, morals, and spiritual problems affect people’s lives. The project finds the genre-defining musician imparting wisdom and expertise, demonstrating significant growth and maturity compared to his Infamous and Murda Music days.

In The Book Of Heroine, Prodigy wrote about the obsession with love, sexual pleasure, narcotics, and emotions. He also examined the vulnerable side of his identity in this album, reflecting on the powerful effect that emotional events, passion, and infatuation played on his existence and the effort to maintain control of his ego and thuggish sense of confidence. It’s an introspective and brave effort in which Prodigy shares his flaws with his followers without fear of being judged. It’s an open record that encourages complete self-acceptance.

The Book Of The Dead, the trilogy’s third and final volume, will be released sometime in 2023, following the publication of Mobb Deep’s new album, which is now in the works. Havoc will be in charge of the project’s production and creation of the album.

You can tune into Prodigy’s classics below via your streaming service of choice.

Apple Music Essentials

Prodigy Covers TIDAL’s Hip Hop Classics