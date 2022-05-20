Puma Teams with Dunkin’ for New Sneaker Collaboration to Celebrate Iced Coffee Day

PUMA and Dunkin’ have teamed up to create a special collaboration inspired by America’s favorite iced coffee, which includes two limited-edition footwear versions.

The legendary GV Special and the Triple basketball sneaker are included in the all-new PUMA x Dunkin’ collaboration. Bold co-branding, unmistakable bursts of pink and orange, and elements reminiscent of Dunkin’s signature iced coffee cup characterize the silhouettes.

The designs will be available on PUMA.com, as well as at the PUMA NYC flagship store and Dick’s Sporting Goods, beginning on Dunkin’s “Iced Coffee Day,” Wednesday, May 25.

Dunkin’ Donuts Ice Coffee Day was developed to offer delight to children in local hospitals around the United States. To commemorate the occasion, the companies have donated PUMA x Dunkin’ sneaker models to hospitals across the country.

You can see the new sneaker below.