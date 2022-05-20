The tag team of Quavo and Takeoff is officially here. The duo has joined for the new wild single and video “Hotel Lobby.”

As Quavo and Takeoff swap one intoxicating bar after another, the airy cinematic production and sinister pace establish the tone. The song video, which was co-directed by Keemotion and Quavo, is a bizarre homage to Terry Gilliam’s cult masterpiece Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, which starred Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro. Quavo and Takeoff play Raoul Duke and Dr. Gonzo, respectively, as they cruise around the desert with a “mobile pharmacy” before pulling up to a Las Vegas hotel and barely passing through the doors to check in. As they present the South’s first real hip-hop dedication to the late Hunter S. Thompson, they provide all kinds of psychedelic, tripped-out trap lunacy.

You can see the new video below.

