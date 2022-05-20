Remey, a rising R&B singer-producer and musician, has released a new single called “The Real.” Remey, OLA, and Slimwav sang about men wanting a meaningful connection and love just as badly as women do. Men who are looking for true companionship and someone with whom they can simply enjoy life are not all looking for sex out of a relationship with women.

Remey has already established himself as a respected musician/producer for artists such as Summer Walker and Ruth B., to mention a few. His music “I’m Good” was featured on the blockbuster Showtime Original series The Chi, and his most recent tune “Like Me” was featured on the hit television series Power Book II: GHOST; he is an influence for future generations. Remey is a musician that puts his whole heart and soul into his work. Allowing his most painful experiences to guide his songs and make it more accessible to his audience.

You can hear the new single below.

Advertisement