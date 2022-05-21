A New Daredevil Series is In the Works at Streaming Platform Disney+

A New Daredevil Series is In the Works at Streaming Platform Disney+

A new Daredevil series is in the works at Disney+.

Variety is reporting that a series is in development from Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord. Rumors have been happening for a while regarding the series coming back on the Disney streaming platform, with the two stars of the Netflix series popping up in various Disney projects recently.

Charlie Cox returned as lawyer Matt Murdock in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” with Vincent D’Onofrio returning to play villain Wilson Fisk in “Hawkeye.”

Advertisement

Netflix previously canceled their series in 2018 after three seasons. There is no word yet on casting or a release date.