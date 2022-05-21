Dreezy has released her new and highly anticipated album HITGIRL. Hit-Boy, three-time GRAMMY Award winner, executive produced the 10-track album, which features Future, Coi Leray, Jeremih, and INK.

“When you listen to this, I want you to hear one producer and a female kill a whole project together,” Dreezy says. “Hit-Boy pushed me out of my comfort zone. I was thinking about songs differently. When I laid it down, I saw his vision and trusted him. I don’t know the last time this has been done. There aren’t any top producers who are co-signing females like this right now. We are making history for real.”

HITGIRL is the first album from Dreezy since Big Dreez dropped in 2019. You can hear the release below.

