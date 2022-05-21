eBay is opening is teaming with The Wear ‘Em Out Store in Los Angeles that rewards sneakerheads for actually wearing their new kicks out of the store. eBay is recognized for its unequaled selection of new and pre-owned sneakers. The Wear ‘Em Out Store, which will be open Memorial Day weekend on Fairfax Avenue, will offer up to 70% off today’s market price on some of the most unique and coveted sneaker models, with lower rates for shoppers who physically wear their purchases out the door.

“Most people can identify with that feeling of getting a new pair of shoes that you love so much, you just HAVE to wear them out of the store,” said Garry Thaniel, GM of Sneakers at eBay. “The Wear ‘Em Out Store celebrates a love of sneakers, while acknowledging that sneakerheads are often balancing what they wear with what they keep in the box. eBay is the place to find every style and every price, and now we’re offering an incentive to lace up the most coveted sneakers of the summer.”

According to a recent eBay survey of 1,000+ sneakerheads, the majority of respondents stated they only wear about half of their collections. The Wear ‘Em Out Store was created to inspire sneakerheads to live in the moment and wear their favorite shoes on their feet this summer.

Offset, an award-winning international musician, businessman, and fashion icon known for wearing some of the most coveted kicks from his extensive and exclusive collection, was enlisted by eBay to help curate the Wear ‘Em Out Store’s offering, using his years of sneaker collecting to determine what collectible kicks enthusiasts would most want to un-deadstock.

“eBay is my go-to place to find the kicks you can’t find anywhere else,” said rapper Offset. “For sneaker collectors like me who lay awake at night trying to decide if you’re going to wear your new kicks, eBay’s Wear ‘Em Out Store makes light of something that haunts the entire sneaker community and gives people a new way to access the shoes they want for summer.”

eBay will provide visitors an exclusive glimpse of the Wear ‘Em Out Store at Sneaker Con Anaheim this weekend, including several of the designs that will be presented on Fairfax, such as the Jordan 1 Retro High OG Patent Bred or the Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner. The store will stock a selection of the season’s most-wanted fashions, as well as new releases that would ordinarily be available exclusively at deadstock pricing.

