Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are not the only ones with a new Hip-Hop baby. Congrats go out to G Herbo and Taina Williams who welcome their new baby girl, Emmy Love Wright. Emmy is the second child of Herbo and Taina.

The two revealed on Instagram Emmy was born on May 17, holding both of their children on the staircase of their home. LAter another picture of Herbo in the hospital bed with Taina was shown.

YOu can see the announcement below.

Advertisement