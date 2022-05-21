On Sunday night, Grammy Award-winning music artist and songwriter Jozzy premiered her new track “Replay” on television during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (May 15). Jozzy was introduced as the first artist signed to LOVE RECORDS, Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ new record label venture, in addition to performing the song during the award show.

Jozzy has made a name for herself in the music industry as a songwriter and producer, penning hits like Billy Ray Cyrus’ verse on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and tracks for Summer Walker, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, and Coldplay. Jozzy is the first artist signed to LOVE RECORDS, and he’s focused on making timeless R&B music and taking the stage. Jozzy is now preparing to embrace her artistry on her own rightfully.

LOVE RECORDS will be dedicated to R&B music, with singles and joint projects from a group of world-class performers, producers, and composers, according to Diddy.

Jozzy is taking fans into her life and encouraging them to get to know her on a whole new level as an artist with the release of “Replay.”

RocNation and Hallwood Media are both in charge of Jozzy’s management.