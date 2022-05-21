R. Kelly has found himself a new prison pal. According to The New York Daily News, R. Kelly and Frank James, the accused Brooklyn subway shooter, have become friends while behind bars.

The two men are held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park as they await their following court dates. Kelly is waiting on sentencing for sex trafficking, while James will enter a trial for the shooting on the N-train.

Sources inside the jailhouse have noted the two have developed a friendship. One inside source says, “they actually sit together and eat together.” Another notes, “They talk about TV shows. They go out to rec together. They’re buds.”

Both men are in the troubled lockup unit that houses high-risk inmates like government cooperators. James has a bunkmate, R. Kelly is solo in his room. Additional stories from inside state James drinks a ton of coffee while Kelly uses music to cope and has performed a cappella version of “I Believe I Can Fly.”