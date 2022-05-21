Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders has no interest in taking a call from Alabama head coach Nick Saban anytime soon. Recently, Saban alleged Wednesday at a conference in Birmingham that Jackson State paid top recruit Travis Hunter $1 million to go to the HBCU and flip his commitment. He also accused Texas A&M of essentially buying players using NIL deals.

After his initial comments, Saban wanted to clear the air with Sanders, but he didn’t want any parts of it privately. Sanders is open to talking about everything public instead.

“I haven’t talked to Coach Saban. I’m sure he’s tried to call. We need to talk publicly — not privately. What you said was public. That doesn’t require a conversation. Let’s talk publicly and let everybody hear the conversation,” Sanders told Andscape on Thursday.

“You can’t do that publicly and call privately. No, no, no. I still love him. I admire him. I respect him. He’s the magna cum laude of college football and that’s what it’s going to be because he’s earned that.”

After Saban’s initial claim, Sanders first responded via Twitter with a clean and professional response.

You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow. I was & awakened by my son @ShedeurSanders that sent me the article stating that WE PAYED @TravisHunterJr a Million to play at @GoJSUTigersFB ! We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE. — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 19, 2022

Sanders said Hunter didn’t come to Jackson State, a Football Championship Subdivision school, to chase a dollar.

“I don’t make a million. Travis ain’t built like that. Travis ain’t chasing a dollar. Travis is chasing greatness. Travis and his family don’t get down like that. They never came to us in search of the bag. They’re not built like that. This kid wants to be great.”

Saban is looking crazy right now with his claims without proof. Alabama has been a dominant program, always attracting top recruits. NILs have leveled the playing field, and Saban has to adjust and not sound so bitter about it.