The NBA has announced the 2021-22 All-Defensive Teams. The first team is highlighted by Boston Celtics guard and NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. Joining Smart on the first team are Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt. Joining Smart in the backcourt is Phoenix Suns guard Mikal Bridges.

The All-NBA Defensive second team was Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday, Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Golden State’s Draymond Green, and Boston’s Robert Williams III.

Currently Adebayo, Smart, and Green are still playing in the Western Conference Finals. You can see the teams highlighted below.

The 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team:



🏀 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)

🏀 Mikal Bridges (Phoenix)

🏀 Rudy Gobert (Utah)

🏀 Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)

🏀 Marcus Smart (Boston) pic.twitter.com/YQgyjt9qSP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 21, 2022

The 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team:



🏀 Bam Adebayo (Miami)

🏀 Draymond Green (Golden State)

🏀 Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee)

🏀 Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia)

🏀 Robert Williams III (Boston) pic.twitter.com/UJiVcGMyUw — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 21, 2022