PUMA has signed NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 overall choice in the 2022 WNBA draft, to its basketball roster.

“I am thrilled to be joining the PUMA Hoops family and to rock PUMA both on and off the court,” said Smith. “PUMA’s dedication to being a champion for women athletes along with being disruptive in the basketball sneaker space mixing sport innovation with style made this a perfect fit for me. I couldn’t be more excited to start my rookie season being part of such an iconic brand and joining an incredible roster of PUMA Hoops athletes.”

Smith earned multiple awards during her time at Baylor, including the 2021 Wade Trophy, 2021 All-American first team, 2019 NCAA Champion, and 2018 McDonald’s All-American. She joined PUMA’s roster of young WBNA and NBA athletes, including LaMelo Ball, Breanna Stewart, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Deandre Ayton, Katie Lou Samuelson, RJ Barrett, and others, when she began her debut season with the Indiana Fever in May.

PUMA’s commitment to advancing women’s sports continues with this agreement. In December 2021, the brand officially launched its Women’s Hoops category with a basketball-inspired lifestyle collection, PUMA High Court, coached and created by June Ambrose in collaboration with PUMA Hoops Creative Director June Ambrose.

PUMA created the SHE MOVES US platform in 2020, and this year it was expanded to include its top female sports ambassadors, honoring the women who have advanced sports to inspire other women around the world. Smith will appear in SHE MOVES US-themed PUMA Hoops advertising and product launches.