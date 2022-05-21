Sherri Shepherd dropped the first trailer for her new daytime talk show, Sherri, which replaces “The Wendy Williams Show” time slot.

In the trailer, Sherri promises to take viewers “behind the scenes, on the road, in the studio, rehearsals, interviews and so much more.”

The former “The View” co-host assured viewers that her show won’t be Wendy Williams 2.0.

“This is my time. It is my lifelong dream to have my own show and it is finally happening,” she said.

“I can’t wait until I return to New York to host the show and merge everything I love… pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy,” Sherri said previously.

Watch the trailer below!