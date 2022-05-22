YSL’s Lil GotIt says Young Thug and Gunna are grieving the death of YSL labelmate Lil Keed.

Official reports have not been confirmed on the nature of his death. Although rumors have surfaced that GotIt’s older brother Lil Keed, real name Raqhid Jevon Render died from liver failure due to excessive drug use. Multiple reports allege that Keed overdosed on promethazine with codeine aka “lean,” with his brother Lil Gotit, real name Semaja Zair Render close by.

Lil Keed’s brother Lil Gotit speaks on being beside him when he passed away. pic.twitter.com/Dft2TUHVaz — hy (@TheMindOfHY) May 15, 2022

Lil GotIt took to his Instagram stories over the weekend to share Young Thug and Gunna’s feeling about Keed’s passing. He said Thug knows Keed is “guarding him through these times.”

“Talked to @thuggerthugger1 yesterday,” he wrote. “Keed, u f**ked him up with this one, but we know you guarding him through these times and make sure he gone be alright. We da Proud Family can’t nothing stop us.”

Lil Gotit says he spoke to Young Thug yesterday 🙏💚 pic.twitter.com/bNi8Zqn6Gz — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) May 15, 2022

“Talked to @gunna he good just sad what’s goin on wit twin but everything gone be in our favor,” Lil Gotit shared.

Lil Gotit reveals he’s spoken to Gunna 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QK4m8OFTUr — RapTV (@Rap) May 15, 2022

YSL rappers Young Thug and Gunna were among 28 people named in a Georgia indictment for conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. They are currently being held with no bond.

Gunna and Thug will remain in jail until further notice. Gunna is due back in court in June. Share your comments on social media.