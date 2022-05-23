Over the weekend, 21 Savage and Multi-Platinum Hip-Hop Producer Metro Boomin attended and performed at the big unveiling of the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” Exhibit in Brooklyn, NY, created by the late Louis Vuitton Creative Director, Virgil Abloh. Metro Boomin, dressed in Louis Vuitton, lit up the stage with a set of his best hits, while 21 Savage played favorites including “Bank Account,” “A lot,” “Knife Talk,” and others.

The Louis Vuitton “Air Force 1” is the first time the sneaker has been made outside of a Nike plant. Late fashion icon and Louis Vuitton Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh (1980-2021) believed the Nike Air Force 1 to be a cultural symbol in its own way, as an emblem of the streetwear community that reared him.

You can learn more about the collection between Nike and Louis Vuitton here.

