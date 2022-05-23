August 08 has returned with a new project to succeed his 2020 release, Emotional Cuh. The 7-track EP entitled, Towards The Sun, takes listeners on a 19-minute trip that quickly eases into a groovy joy ride. He taps Schoolboy Q for the Soundwave and Terrace Martin produced, “Cutlass.” The track is slated to be the lead single for the project.

Last month, August 08 dropped his project’s outro, “500 Days.” Prior to that release, he made a cameo on Snoop Dogg’s Algorithm. He collaborated with Ty Dollar $ign and Bino Rideaux for “GYU.” The Los Angeles native gained momentum from his 2021 appearance and has not looked back sense.

Check out Towards The Sun by August 08 below.

Advertisement