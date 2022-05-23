Bill Cosby is facing another trial this week in Los Angeles. The comedian is accused of sexually assaulting Judy Huth at the Playboy mansion in 1975.

Jury selection in the civil case is expected to start Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court and opening arguments may start June 1st.

Huth previously said the alleged incident happened in 1974, and Cosby’s team tried but failed to get the suit dismissed after she changed the timeline of her allegations.

“This is a trial by assassination of Mr. Cosby’s legacy and livelihood,” his legal said, adding that Cosby denies the allegations and believes he will be “vindicated” at trial.

The trial comes after Cosby was freed from prison after his sexual-assault conviction was overturned less than a year ago.

