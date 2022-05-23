Dave Chappelle’s Attacker Says He Attacked the Comedian Because He Was Triggered by His Jokes

Dave Chappelle’s Attacker Says He Attacked the Comedian Because He Was Triggered by His Jokes

Dave Chappelle’s attacker, Isaiah Lee, spoke with the New York Post from jail and revealed why he went after the famed comedian. As a member of the LGBTQ community, Lee wanted Chappelle to know that he should consider all audiences.

“I identify as bisexual… and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” he said to the Post. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

Lee has entered a not guilty plea to the misdemeanor charges levied against him after the attack. He was charged with misdemeanor battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

Advertisement

Lee also told the post that he is a single father of a five-year-old. Lee not only took issue with the jokes at the gay community but also stated Chappelle’s jokes toward the homeless were offensive. “It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.”

Lee also stated Chappelle met with him later about the attack to which he told the comedian about his family history. “I told him my mother and grandmother, who fought for his civil rights to be able to speak, would be upset at the things he said,” Lee said. Lee said Chappelle’s response was sharp, “Now your story will die with you, son.”

In addition to his Chappelle attack, Complex reports L.A.’s District Attorney’s Office announced Lee was charged with attempted murder. The new charge is in connection with an incident from 2021.

According to authorities, Lee is accused of stabbing a roomate during an altercation at a housing apartment on Dec. 2. Lee pleaded not guilty.

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” said LA County District Attorney George Gascón. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”