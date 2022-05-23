Lil Baby warned us about his 2022 arrival earlier this when he tweeted, “I’m coming.” The time is near as the 4PF President announced that his forthcoming album is coming in July. Although he told the month of the album, he left fans guessing about the release date.

The Atlanta rap star took it to Twitter to announce the news. On May 22, Lil Baby tweeted out, “7/?/22,” along with the fire emojis.

7/?/22 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) May 22, 2022

Already, Lil Baby dropped music videos “In A Minute” & “Right On,” followed by another new song, “Frozen.” This will be Baby’s third solo studio album and the follow-up to his 2020 album My Turn. My Turn debut was No.1 on the US Billboard 200, earning 197,000 album-equivalent units. The album also went four times platinum.

Following My Turn, the Grammy-nominated artist linked up with Lil Durk in 2021, and together they released a collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes, which also reached No.1 on the US Billboard 200 with 150,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Since entering the rap game, Lil Baby has been a leader of the new generation of Hip-Hop with his authentic lyrics that motivate the streets. It’s almost his turn again.