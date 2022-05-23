The rainy weather didn’t keep Brooklyn and the rest of the New York from showing up and showing out for the exclusive, black-tie Notorious B.I.G. 50th Birthday Gala. Last weekend, the city’s biggest influencers and tastemakers were all on hand the bring in what would’ve been Biggie’s 50th born day(May 21). Sponsored by Pepsi and put on by the Christopher Wallace Estate, Manhattan’s Guastavino’s was the locale of the prestigious bday bash for the game’s most celebrated emcee, which drew celebs from all facets of urban entertainment.

Screen Shot 2022 05 23 at 9.47.26 PM

B.I.G.’s real friends, family and diehard supporters were in attendance for this second annual event. Everyone impactful in his career was in attendance; from his original Brooklyn family/crew, Lil’ Kim , Lil Cease and Junior M.A.F.I.A., to his extended family in the Hip Hop community, including Fat Joe and Sway Calloway, who conducted Biggie’s last radio interview just four days before he was killed in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997.

Screen Shot 2022 05 23 at 10.01.12 PM

The night began with an exclusive full course dinner while a live band called The Frank White Experience played some of Biggie’s most revered hits, which preceded some of his “Notorious” hits being played in digital format by none other than HOT 97’s DJ Enuff for the capacity crowd to enjoy. A large ice sculpture with the letters “B.I.G.”graced the stairs to the entrance of the upper level gala, where many of the attendees took their “I was there” pics.

Some of the other notables who came through to show Biggie sone Brooklyn love include Biggie’s children T’Yanna and C.J. Wallace, Havoc of Mobb Deep, Smif N’ Wessun, Caesar Emanuel of Black Ink, Karliee Redd of Love And Hip Hop ,Don Pooh, Bri Steeves, Coodie (director of Kanye West’s Jeen-Yus documentary}, Lil Kim’s business partner Alyi V, marketing guru Greg Walker, entertainment attorney/The Source Magazine owner Londell McMillian and countless others.

Performances included a set by Lil Kim and Junior M.A.F.I.A., including a “Quiet Storm” cameo with Kim and Havoc. The surprise of the night was watching “Lil Biggie” Christopher “C.J.” Wallace perform his one of his father’s premiere hits, “One More Chance”, as the crowd felt the spirit of Biggie through his only son.