Lil Kim paid tribute to the icon The Notorious B.I.B. in classic New York City form with a star-studded gala presented by Lexus and Pepsi. Last night, May 20th, 2022, the biggest names in hip hop gathered to commemorate Biggie’s 50th birthday. Biggie’s legacy was recognized with a star-studded black-tie gala and concert at Guastavino’s (409 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022), which featured performances of Biggie’s most iconic singles.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, Junior M.A.F.I.A., CJ Wallace, T’yanna Wallace, Fat Joe, Havoc, Sway, Smif-N-Wessun, Tek and Steele, Prayah, Ceaser Emanuel of Black Ink Crew, and others gathered to honor the late rapper.

The event honored Biggie, who is widely regarded as the greatest rapper of all time, with performances of his most popular classics. Biggie’s impact to hip hop continues to inspire future generations. His illustrious career has left an indelible mark on mainstream culture. B.I.G. is still alive!

Advertisement

On Biggie Smalls and Lil’ Kim‘s official Instagram sites, as well as Lil Kim’s YouTube channel, fans can get a behind-the-scenes peek at the spectacular event. Culture Creative, a Black-owned Emmy Award-Winning firm, organized the event. Culture Creative’s mission is to link businesses with growing cultural marketing destinations through new and inventive forms of authentic storytelling.

Biggie’s and music industry giants “Don Pooh” Brooklyn Chophouse Times Square hosted the after-party. Around 230 AM, Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, and Junior M.A.F.I.A. arrived, and Brooklyn Chop House fired up the kitchen to serve Lil’ Kim and her team!

You can see images from the event below.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
R6A0027
R6A8583
R6A9903
R6A9970
R6A0112
R6A0150
R6A8537
R6A8566
R6A0070
R6A0095
R6A0101
R6A8724
R6A8697
R6A8711
R6A8717
R6A8646
R6A8669
R6A8682
R6A8609
R6A8870
R6A8950
R6A9101
R6A8778
R6A8827
R6A8862
R6A9454
R6A9633
R6A9706
R6A9111
R6A9209
R6A9305
R6A9894
R6A9750
R6A9834
R6A9837