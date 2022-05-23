Lil Kim Teams with Pepsi and Lexus to Host the 2nd Annual ‘Biggie Dinner’ Gala Celebrating The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th Birthday

Lil Kim paid tribute to the icon The Notorious B.I.B. in classic New York City form with a star-studded gala presented by Lexus and Pepsi. Last night, May 20th, 2022, the biggest names in hip hop gathered to commemorate Biggie’s 50th birthday. Biggie’s legacy was recognized with a star-studded black-tie gala and concert at Guastavino’s (409 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022), which featured performances of Biggie’s most iconic singles.

Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, Junior M.A.F.I.A., CJ Wallace, T’yanna Wallace, Fat Joe, Havoc, Sway, Smif-N-Wessun, Tek and Steele, Prayah, Ceaser Emanuel of Black Ink Crew, and others gathered to honor the late rapper.

The event honored Biggie, who is widely regarded as the greatest rapper of all time, with performances of his most popular classics. Biggie’s impact to hip hop continues to inspire future generations. His illustrious career has left an indelible mark on mainstream culture. B.I.G. is still alive!

On Biggie Smalls and Lil’ Kim‘s official Instagram sites, as well as Lil Kim’s YouTube channel, fans can get a behind-the-scenes peek at the spectacular event. Culture Creative, a Black-owned Emmy Award-Winning firm, organized the event. Culture Creative’s mission is to link businesses with growing cultural marketing destinations through new and inventive forms of authentic storytelling.

Biggie’s and music industry giants “Don Pooh” Brooklyn Chophouse Times Square hosted the after-party. Around 230 AM, Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, and Junior M.A.F.I.A. arrived, and Brooklyn Chop House fired up the kitchen to serve Lil’ Kim and her team!

You can see images from the event below.