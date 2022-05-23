For those who want to see another installment of Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett, don’t fret, Bad Boys 4 is on the way. Sony Chairman Tom Rothman stated the film starring Will Smith, alongside Martin Lawrence, was never stalled following Smith’s Oscar slapped.

“That was innacurate… That movie’s been in development and still is,” Rothman said, according to Indie Wire. “There weren’t any brakes to pump because the car wasn’t moving.”

The third edition of the franchise, Bad Boys For Life, was released in 2022. A fourth edition was quickly greenlit following the film’s success. After the Oscars slap, it was believed the film was placed on hold with numerous other projects that included Smith.

Rothman added, “That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don’t think it’s really my place to comment, except to say that I’ve known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption.”

In April, Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw reported Netflix is giving up on a sequel to Smith’s Sci-Fi action film Bright. The sequel’s cancellation is not associated with the slap of Chris Rock. Just last summer, a report cited the film was in the final stages of creating a script, bringing back Smith, Joel Edgerton, and director David Ayer. Netflix’s Fast and Loose film, which stars Smith, is now in slower development. Smith’s show with National Geographic is experiencing a delay; however, the show will continue.