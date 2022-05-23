Candace Parker had it all going on Sunday. During the Chicago Sky’s 82-73 win over the Washington Mystics, CP3 got her second career triple-double, stuffing the box score with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.

For Parker, she now holds the record for the oldest player in league history to get a triple-double. Parker also is the second player in league history to have two triple-doubles, the others are Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes and her teammate Courtney Vandersloot.

Candace Parker. That’s the tweet. — Kahleah Copper (@kahleahcopper) May 22, 2022

“It means a lot,” Parker said to ESPN. “To be in the company of Sloot, who is going to end her career probably leading the league in assists, and then Sheryl Swoopes — I grew up watching her play, and just idolizing her.

“I’ve always [been] the person who was like, ‘Posts can dribble, too, and posts can pass, too.’ I hope that coaches are watching. I hope that the game is evolving. We’re gonna see more and more triple-doubles.”

Parker, Sloot, and the rest of the Chicago Sky now prepare for their ring night on Tuesday when they host the Indiana Fever.