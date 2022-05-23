Candace Parker had it all going on Sunday. During the Chicago Sky’s 82-73 win over the Washington Mystics, CP3 got her second career triple-double, stuffing the box score with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

For Parker, she now holds the record for the oldest player in league history to get a triple-double. Parker also is the second player in league history to have two triple-doubles, the others are Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes and her teammate Courtney Vandersloot.

“It means a lot,” Parker said to ESPN. “To be in the company of Sloot, who is going to end her career probably leading the league in assists, and then Sheryl Swoopes — I grew up watching her play, and just idolizing her.

Advertisement

“I’ve always [been] the person who was like, ‘Posts can dribble, too, and posts can pass, too.’ I hope that coaches are watching. I hope that the game is evolving. We’re gonna see more and more triple-doubles.”

Parker, Sloot, and the rest of the Chicago Sky now prepare for their ring night on Tuesday when they host the Indiana Fever.