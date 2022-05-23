SOURCE SPORTS: Warriors Take 3-0 Lead With Win Over Mavericks

Steph Curry poured in 31 points and 11 assists as the Warriors beat the Mavericks 109-100 in Game Three in Dallas. Curry guided Golden State to a 3-0 lead in the series as the team now sits one win away from returning to the NBA Finals.

Andrew Wiggins also chipped in with 27 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Curry and Wiggins are the second duo with 25-point double-doubles this postseason.

Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are the second duo with 25-point double-doubles this postseason 🤝 pic.twitter.com/zkcLtc9lLZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 23, 2022

Luka Doncic was no slouch as he led Dallas with 40 points and Spencer Dinwiddie added 26 points off the bench in the loss.

The Mavericks will look to avoid a sweep in Game Four on Tuesday night.

31 PTS | 5 REB | 11 AST@StephenCurry30 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GBOXfHWNaD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2022

