Texas Governor Greg Abbott has confirmed fourteen students and one teacher have been shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

According to ABC NEWS, the suspect, an 18-year-old student of Uvalde High School, is dead.

“He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said.

Advertisement

Before shooting at the elementary school, the suspect is believed to have shot his grandmother. The suspect is believed to have been armed with a handgun and a rifle.

“When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they’re going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. And there are families who are in mourning right now,” Abbott said. “The state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children.”

Two responding police offers were injured but are expected to recover. Fifteen students are being treated at Uvalde Memorial Hospital. Two additional patients were transferred to neighboring San Antonio, and a third is awaiting a transfer.

This story is developing.