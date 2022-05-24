In a random act of legislation, Kremlin, the complex in the center of Moscow that heads the Russian government, has released a list of 900-plus names that are no longer allowed in the country. Among the names are American government leaders like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Hillary Clinton. The surprise name that was included was Morgan Freeman.
Freeman, one of the greatest actors of all time, is believed to be banned as he directed and narrated a 2017 video about Kremlin’s involvement in the U.S. 2016 presidential election. Freeman was joined by Rob Reiner in the creation of the video. Reiner was also banned.
In addition to the aforementioned names, Mark Zuckerberg is also banned, according to Deadline. Russia also permanently banned John McCain, one of three dead senators to make the list.
You can see the video created by Freeman here and see the full release that accompanied the names below.
In the context of responding to the constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the United States and in connection with incoming requests about the personal composition of our national “stop list”, the Russian Foreign Ministry publishes a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering the Russian Federation.
We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff. Russian counter-sanctions are forced and aimed at forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neo-colonial “rules-based world order” on the rest of the world, to change its behavior, recognizing new geopolitical realities.
Russia does not seek confrontation and is open to honest, mutually respectful dialogue, separating the American people, who are always respected by us, from the US authorities, who incite Russophobia, and those who serve them. It is these people who are included in the Russian “black list.”