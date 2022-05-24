Atlanta Area Man Arrested for Threatening to Blow Up Tyler Perry’s Studio

Tyler Perry’s Atlanta studio was the site of a bomb threat. Atlanta PD arrested a local man, Coles Arrasheed, for terroristic threats against the iconic location.

TMZ reports Coles called the mainline of the studio with a demand to speak with Perry. After being told that wasn’t possible, the man began to rant, leading to the receptionist hanging up and blocking the number.

The receptionist later discovered a voicemail that contained a bomb threat, which she then alerted the police.

Coles was arrested and booked for a felony charge at Fulton County Jail. He was released on a $5,000 bond.