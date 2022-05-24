Benzino turned himself in to police on Monday (May 23) on a warrant stemming from an incident with his son’s mother and her boyfriend. According to All Hip Hop, Benzino got into an incident with Althea Heart and her boyfriend, who state Benzino punched his truck.

Benzino revealed that he will be turning himself in. “I was kind of arguing with the guy she was with at the time,” Benzino said. “Long story short, the case was like two years ago and somebody put that old video up and it got me kind of arguing with him.”

Benzino was supposed to attend a court meeting via zoom and missed the appointment due to being sick with COVID. You can hear Benzino detail his current legal issue below.

