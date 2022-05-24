Those Migos breakup rumors? All cap. DJ Akademiks caught up with TMZ and revealed the breakup rumors have no legs.

“They might be going through a small disagreement or whatever,” Ak said. “I think that they’re angling it because, you know, Takeoff and Quavo just put out a song, so they’re kind of letting it lie, letting the questions linger or something like that.”

Akademiks added, “But at the end of the day, they’re family. Offset confirmed that to me, too. Maybe if it was the City Girls that unfollowed each other, but the Migos? Come on, I just can’t see a gangster group — like, the only sign of trouble is them hitting unfollow.”

Last week, Twitter user Kurrco pointed out the social media activity, which many associate with “I no longer deal with this person.” Cardi B, Offset’s wife, unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff as well.

Offset & Cardi B are no longer following Quavo & Takeoff on IG 😬 pic.twitter.com/wjXDXQJiaj — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 18, 2022

Quavo and Takeoff are currently promoting a new single “Hotel Lobby,” which will be released under the moniker Unc and Phew, pointing toward their real-life family relationship.