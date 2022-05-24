Fat Joe pulled up on Matt Hoffa and he had a strong opinion on 6ix9ine once RICO cases took over the conversation. Fat Joe let it off and stated he knew his opinion would get him “in trouble.”

“I’m gonna just be honest with you,” Fat Joe said. “This n*gga’s a sucka. He’s a p*ssy, a sucka, a b*tch. I’m dead sober. This dude here. This type of shit this n*gga doing, I’m convinced he wants to die and I don’t wish it on him or nothing like that but I’m convinced he’s miserable in his body. He can’t look in the mirror.”

Seeing the interview and never one to bite his tongue, 6ix9ine responded via TMZ:

Advertisement