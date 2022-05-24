First Annual Impacting Futures Gala Honors Charles Oakley, Mona Scott-Young, Treach, Mr Commodore And More

On May 19, Founder of Bold Beginnings Tiffany Mack held the First Annual Impacting Futures Gala honoring NBA Legend Charles Oakley at Grand Café & Bistro in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The silent auction raised over $15,000. Notable guests include Charles Oakley, Mona Scott-Young, Treach, Commissioner Stan Neron, Producer Karriem Mack, Tyhem Commodore (Mr. Commodore), Khairy Williams (Spotify), Brenda Green (Fit4abtterme), Tiffany Emmanuel (Ms. Emmanuel), Stacey Wade (sexxystaceface), and Sarah Stone (starringsara).

The mission of Bold Beginnings is to bring awareness, raise funds and to help fight for homelessness and domestic violence in our community and provide resources for unprivileged and underserved women, men, children, and families to give them Bold Beginnings.

Photos: Claude Yao Sahi @hijo_elconquistador)