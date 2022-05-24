The CDC is investigating seven presumptive monkeypox cases in the U.S. and it’s also issuing a warning.

So far, there’s just one confirmed monkeypox case and it’s in Massachusetts. There are presumptive cases in New York, Washington state, and two in Florida and Utah. The disease has already spread to 12 countries in the past two weeks.

The CDC reports, anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, or shared items (such as clothing and bedding) that have been contaminated with fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox.

It emphasized that monkeypox is “not a sexually transmitted infection,” but says gay and bisexual men are more at risk for the disease which is spread through bodily fluids and airborne droplets.

The CDC is releasing smallpox vaccine from its national stockpile to “high risk” communities, since monkeypox is a cousin of smallpox.

Monkeypox virus can also spread between people through respiratory droplets typically in a close setting, such as the same household or a healthcare setting.

Common household disinfectants can kill the monkeypox virus.