A few weeks ago, Lil Uzi told fans to expect “classic mode” on his new album. However, over the weekend when the XO Tour Life rapper released a snippet of his new music, fans felt other wise.

Fans went as far as saying he “fell off” when they heard the preview.

Lil Uzi really fell off lmao https://t.co/ipammnP5t7 — 𝐚-𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 (@wydccalamity) May 23, 2022

Of course, Baby Pluto responded with a series of tweets of his own. In his response, he still felt confident despite the negative comments. Uzi wrote in a tweet. “I am stepping bad on this album and y’all ain’t hear nothin maybe alil but nothin. Trust me.”

They just tryna hear the real deal and I only let them hear the fake 🤭😂 I am stepping bad on this album and y’all ain’t hear nothin maybe alil but nothin 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Trust me 😏 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) May 24, 2022

It’s been two years since Uzi dropped his Eternal Atake and its deluxe version in 2020. Eternal Atake went two week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums. Uzi Vert is confident that his next album will reach the same success.