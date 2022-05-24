Spanish singer Rosalía is in a new campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. It’s Rosalía’s first partnership in the fashion industry. The apparel content will also be the company’s first bilingual branch out with both Spanish and English, which features a 15-second advertisement and a series of photos.

Kim Kardashian, the founder of SKIMS, said Rosalía’s willingness to experiment with her music and personal style is an inspiration to her and the campaign is all about the energy and confidence she brings to the world.

Introducing Rosalia for SKIMS pic.twitter.com/eoJVN8md5P — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 16, 2022

The photos for the new campaign show Rosalía, 28 wearing shapewear from SKIMS’ signature cotton collection. This includes black and white t-shirts, thongs, bras, bralettes, and leggings. Other pieces in the collection include boy shorts, briefs, boxers, tank tops, bodysuits, and onesies.

This is the brands way to extend their image and be more inclusive and enticing to customers worldwide.

In a statement, Rosalía added: “I love SKIMS. They are so comfy and make me feel very sexy at the same time. I’m so excited that I finally got the chance to collaborate, especially in their Cotton Collection which is my fave.”

