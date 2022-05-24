VERZUZ Battle Between UGK And 8Ball & MJG Is Set To Happen

VERZUZ Battle Between UGK And 8Ball & MJG Is Set To Happen

The VERZUZ battle phenomenon is still here and up next is two well respected southern Hip-Hop groups. During Memorial Day weekend, UGK and 8Ball & MGK will take the stage in Atlanta for an iconic VERZUZ battle.

VERZUZ took it to Twitter to announce the news.

Memorial Day Weekend 2022!!!! UGK vz 8Ball & MJG 🔥🔥🔥 LIVE from Atlanta!!!



This Thursday, May 26th 5PM PT / 8PM ET on all #VERZUZTV socials.



Text VERZUZ to 855-968-1499 for updates! #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/o3dZJGIG2J — VERZUZ TV (@verzuzonline) May 24, 2022

Both UGK and 8Ball & MJG played major roles in bringing southern culture to Hip-Hop. Both groups used their music to lyrically give insight to how things went in the south.

Advertisement

The Port Arthur, Texas duo, UGK, consisting of Bun B and the legendary late Pimp C, made a splash in the rap game when they dropped their ’96 classic Ridin’ Dirty.

Meanwhile, 8Ball & MJG were the some of the first rappers to but Mempish on the map.

The date for the battle will happen on May 26, at 8PM ET, in Atlanta. Fans can stream UGK vs 8Ball and MJG, on all Verzuz social media feeds, as well as Triller.

Fans can also receive updates about this, Verzuz, by texting 855-968-1499. As of now, it’s unclear when tickets will be available, for fans to purchase, in order to attend UGK vs 8Ball & MJG.