The RICO charges against YSL headliners Young Thug and Gunna have stunned many in the Hip Hop community, with Gunna recently being denied bond and not given a hearing date until 2023. Now, a video of a court hearing shows a prosecutor claiming that the two Young Slime Life artists were part of a “command structure” of YSL and even allege they had snipers always around to protect them from law enforcement.

The Fulton County prosecutor claims that Thugger, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, would “taunt” their officers by rapping about the snipers they kept on deck that were trained to go. The prosecutor detailed a law enforcement encounter where YSL associates were arrested with illegal guns after they were stopped for allegedly tailing the police.

Both Young Thug and Gunna remain behind bars until their court hearings.

